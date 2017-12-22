KC boy checks out mom’s handgun, accidentally shoots brother in the leg

A Kansas City boy was accidentally shot by his brother Friday afternoon inside of a residence in the 1900 block of East 83rd Terrace.
Officers were called to the home just before 1 p.m. and found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in fair condition.
The boy’s brother told officers that he was trying to take his mother’s handgun out of its case when the weapon accidentally discharged. The boys’ mother was not home at the time of the incident, police said.
No other information was immediately released.
Never miss a local story.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments