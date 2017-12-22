Murder charge filed in 2016 stabbing of Kansas City man

A 32-year-old woman has been charged in the 2016 fatal stabbing of a man in Kansas City.
Amber Cunningham, also known as Amber McCon, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Luis A. Molina.
Cunningham is also charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with armed criminal action.
Molina was stabbed to death on Sept. 27, 2016, at a residence in the 2500 block of Poplar Avenue.
Cunningham’s fingerprints were found inside Molina’s vehicle and the residence where he was found dead, according to court documents filed in the case.
On Wednesday, she was questioned by Kansas City police and allegedly admitted to having stabbed Molina.
She told police that she had met Molina and agreed to have sex with him for $50.
But during an argument over payment, she said that when she tried to leave they began fighting. She said that he had a knife which she got away from him and said she stabbed him, according to the documents.
Jackson County prosecutors have asked that Cunningham be held on a bond of $250,000.
