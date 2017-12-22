Woman found fatally shot Friday morning in Kansas City

Kansas City police are investigating after a woman was found Friday morning fatally shot inside of a van at 45th Street and Spruce Avenue.
Officers were called to the area just before 7:30 a.m. Friday after neighbors noticed that a van parked nearby appeared to be out of place, said Maj. James Thomas, commander of the East Patrol Division.
Officers found the victim, a woman in her mid-20s, dead from a gunshot wound.
Neighbors said they didn’t hear anything overnight or early Friday.
No other details were immediately available.
It is the city’s 146th homicide of the year.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
