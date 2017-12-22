More Videos

    Kansas City police are investigating after a woman was found Friday morning fatally shot inside of a van at 45th Street and Spruce Avenue. Officers were called to the area just before 7:30 a.m. Friday after neighbors noticed that a van parked nearby appeared to be out of place, said Maj. James Thomas, commander of the East Patrol Division.

Kansas City police are investigating after a woman was found Friday morning fatally shot inside of a van at 45th Street and Spruce Avenue. Officers were called to the area just before 7:30 a.m. Friday after neighbors noticed that a van parked nearby appeared to be out of place, said Maj. James Thomas, commander of the East Patrol Division. Jill Toyoshiba and Glenn Rice The Kansas City Star
Kansas City police are investigating after a woman was found Friday morning fatally shot inside of a van at 45th Street and Spruce Avenue. Officers were called to the area just before 7:30 a.m. Friday after neighbors noticed that a van parked nearby appeared to be out of place, said Maj. James Thomas, commander of the East Patrol Division. Jill Toyoshiba and Glenn Rice The Kansas City Star

Crime

Woman found fatally shot Friday morning in Kansas City

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

December 22, 2017 10:23 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 10:36 AM

Kansas City police are investigating after a woman was found Friday morning fatally shot inside of a van at 45th Street and Spruce Avenue.

Officers were called to the area just before 7:30 a.m. Friday after neighbors noticed that a van parked nearby appeared to be out of place, said Maj. James Thomas, commander of the East Patrol Division.

Officers found the victim, a woman in her mid-20s, dead from a gunshot wound.

Neighbors said they didn’t hear anything overnight or early Friday.

No other details were immediately available.

It is the city’s 146th homicide of the year.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

