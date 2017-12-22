Woman found fatally shot Friday morning in Kansas City

More Videos 0:54 Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car Pause 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 1:50 Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 3:50 Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car 2:11 Police chief describes events unfolding as KCK police captain tracks Costco gunman through the store 1:12 FBI's nationwide underage sex sting nets 120 arrests, including 10 in the Kansas City metro 2:29 United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 1:09 Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen 3:22 Surveillance video of Costco gunman released by Lenexa police 0:48 Woman found shot in van on Spruce Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Woman found shot in van on Spruce Kansas City police are investigating after a woman was found Friday morning fatally shot inside of a van at 45th Street and Spruce Avenue. Officers were called to the area just before 7:30 a.m. Friday after neighbors noticed that a van parked nearby appeared to be out of place, said Maj. James Thomas, commander of the East Patrol Division. Kansas City police are investigating after a woman was found Friday morning fatally shot inside of a van at 45th Street and Spruce Avenue. Officers were called to the area just before 7:30 a.m. Friday after neighbors noticed that a van parked nearby appeared to be out of place, said Maj. James Thomas, commander of the East Patrol Division. Jill Toyoshiba and Glenn Rice The Kansas City Star

