Eldon Ault
Eldon Ault
Eldon Ault

Crime

Ozarks man says he was sleepwalking with a gun and killed his ex-wife. He’s convicted

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

December 21, 2017 01:30 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 04:05 PM

An Ozarks man who says he was sleepwalking when he shot and killed his ex-wife as she slept was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison.

Eldon Ault, 74, said he was sleeping with his ex-wife, who had become his girlfriend, in March 2017 with a loaded pistol under his pillow, according to court records. He told police he didn’t remember shooting the gun and that he awakened when it was fired.

Merritt died of a gunshot wound on the upper back side of her head that was “inconsistent with the pistol being fired under a pillow,” investigators said in court records.

The Forsyth, Mo., man pleaded under what’s known as an Alford plea, which is a guilty plea that allows defendants to maintain their innocence.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was initially charged with first-degree murder but pleaded to second-degree murder. He’ll serve 30 years for murder and a concurrent sentence of 20 years for armed criminal action.

Ault told police that his girlfriend, Dianna Merritt, was planning to leave in the morning to visit another ex-husband who was terminally ill.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More Videos

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 4:59

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

Pause
Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car 3:50

Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car

Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:50

Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen 1:09

Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 2:25

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting

Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot 0:47

Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:38

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Vigil for Midtown shooting victim who complied with robbers but still lost his life 1:36

Vigil for Midtown shooting victim who complied with robbers but still lost his life

FBI's nationwide underage sex sting nets 120 arrests, including 10 in the Kansas City metro 1:12

FBI's nationwide underage sex sting nets 120 arrests, including 10 in the Kansas City metro

  • Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

    Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated Dec. 13, 2017.

Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated Dec. 13, 2017.

David Pulliam The Kansas City Star

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 4:59

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

Pause
Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car 3:50

Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car

Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:50

Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen 1:09

Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 2:25

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting

Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot 0:47

Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:38

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Vigil for Midtown shooting victim who complied with robbers but still lost his life 1:36

Vigil for Midtown shooting victim who complied with robbers but still lost his life

FBI's nationwide underage sex sting nets 120 arrests, including 10 in the Kansas City metro 1:12

FBI's nationwide underage sex sting nets 120 arrests, including 10 in the Kansas City metro

  • Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

    Police searching for a missing Overland Park teen found the body of a young woman in south Kansas City. Police suspect murder-suicide.

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

View More Video