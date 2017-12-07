Crime

Cocaine dealer with ties to notorious KC crime organization sent to prison

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

December 07, 2017 12:02 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

A member of a notorious Kansas City criminal organizations was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison.

Demond Robins pleaded guilty earlier this year in federal court in Kansas City to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Robins, 36, is the cousin of two brothers convicted in the murder of a man outside an Overland Park bar in 2016.

Robins and his cousins, James Willis and Dale Willis, along with their associates, were the focus of a joint investigation by Kansas City police and federal agents, that led to the charges against Robins.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That investigation included the placement of a hidden camera outside of a house where another alleged drug dealer met with Robins before and after transactions with an undercover officer.

The camera was put in place in 2015 after the murders of two brothers who were rap artists for a Kansas City record company operated by Dale Willis, according to court records and testimony.

While that investigation was ongoing, an aspiring rapper from Olathe named Jurl Carter, was killed in September 2015 outside Jim Kilroy’s Roxy Bar at 75th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

The Willis brothers are now serving life prison sentences after Johnson County juries found them guilty of murder in Carter’s death.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Related stories from Kansas City Star

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police release surveillance video in plea for help solving year-old homicide 0:55

Police release surveillance video in plea for help solving year-old homicide

Pause
New motion for KCK man's exoneration reveals possible legal misconduct 5:32

New motion for KCK man's exoneration reveals possible legal misconduct

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams 3:35

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail 3:00

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail

Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail 0:30

Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 1:30

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths

Vigil for Midtown shooting victim who complied with robbers but still lost his life 1:36

Vigil for Midtown shooting victim who complied with robbers but still lost his life

'I wish they would see through my eyes,' Zach Pearce's father tackles the loss of his son 4:33

"I wish they would see through my eyes," Zach Pearce's father tackles the loss of his son

Despite arrest, safety along Indian Creek Trail still in question 1:59

Despite arrest, safety along Indian Creek Trail still in question

Watch: Woman without pants crashes near fire, attempts to flee the scene 0:34

Watch: Woman without pants crashes near fire, attempts to flee the scene

  • Police release surveillance video in plea for help solving year-old homicide

    Kansas City Police Department published a surveillance video of a person of interest on the one-year anniversary of the killing of Eric Anderson in the parking lot of Kansas City’s Blue Bird Motel. The person of interest, seen in a KCATA bus video, appears to be familiar with the area around 31st Street and Indiana Avenue, police said. His voice is heard speaking with the bus driver. The man is wearing a black puffy vest over a patterned hoodie.

Police release surveillance video in plea for help solving year-old homicide

View More Video