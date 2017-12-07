Mental evaluation ordered for man accused of raping woman, causing her to die in crash

Police release surveillance video in plea for help solving year-old homicide

Kansas City Police Department published a surveillance video of a person of interest on the one-year anniversary of the killing of Eric Anderson in the parking lot of Kansas City’s Blue Bird Motel. The person of interest, seen in a KCATA bus video, appears to be familiar with the area around 31st Street and Indiana Avenue, police said. His voice is heard speaking with the bus driver. The man is wearing a black puffy vest over a patterned hoodie.