Woman and man charged in KC with prostituting runaway teen

Two people are charged in Kansas City with the sex trafficking of a teenage runaway from Texas.
Shelbi K. Chaddick, 26, and Michael B. Cason, 36, are facing federal charges of transporting a minor across state lines for prostitution.
Police found the 16-year-old girl and Chaddick together last month at a Kansas City, North, motel.
Officers went to the motel after a relative of the girl called to report she had run away and was posting prostitution ads on social media that mentioned she was in Kansas City, according to court documents filed in federal court.
An officer saw them in a Mercedes that is registered to Cason, according to court documents.
Cason was not with them.
An FBI agent later interviewed the Texas girl, who said she had met Chaddick online several weeks before and agreed to go to Houston from where she was from in Denton, Texas.
After arriving in Houston, she said she met Cason through Chaddick and began working as a street prostitute.
They allegedly brought her to Kansas City in November, a few days before she was found by police.
The girl told the investigator that she saw four or five “clients” at the Kansas City motel where she and Chaddick were found by police.
She said she was paid $400 for providing sexual services, but had to turn all of the money to Cason and Chaddick.
Cason remains at large.
Chaddick appeared Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City where a judge ordered her held in custody without bond.
