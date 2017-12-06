Two guards, one inmate and two others were charged last summer with smuggling contraband into the Jackson County Detention Center after 200 law enforcement officers from several agencies searched the jail. One of them pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court.
Two guards, one inmate and two others were charged last summer with smuggling contraband into the Jackson County Detention Center after 200 law enforcement officers from several agencies searched the jail. One of them pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court. ALLISON LONG along@kcstar.com
Two guards, one inmate and two others were charged last summer with smuggling contraband into the Jackson County Detention Center after 200 law enforcement officers from several agencies searched the jail. One of them pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court. ALLISON LONG along@kcstar.com

Crime

First of Jackson County jail smuggling defendants pleads guilty in federal court

By Mike Hendricks

mhendricks@kcstar.com

December 06, 2017 05:11 PM

One of five people accused last summer of smuggling cellphones and other contraband into the Jackson County Detention Center pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court.

Marion L. Byers, 36, of Kansas City, admitted that he conspired with a corrections officer, an inmate and a co-conspirator to deliver contraband to inmates.

He could be sentenced to up to five years in federal prison without parole. Byers is on probation on a separate state charge. Prosecutors will ask that the federal sentence run consecutive to whatever a judge decides Byers should serve for violating terms of probation.

The smuggling case against his three co-defendants and another person accused in a separate smuggling scheme are still pending.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mike Hendricks: 816-234-4738, @kcmikehendricks

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams

    The murder of Harlan K. Dunbar on October 26 has left many reeling in the homeless community around Lykins Square in Northeast Kansas City. Former prostitute and survivor of homelessness and addiction, Christine McDonald, gives a poignant remembrance of the man who was her friend and protector on the streets.

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams 3:35

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams
Five homicides along KC's Independence Avenue since Oct. 24 0:45

Five homicides along KC's Independence Avenue since Oct. 24
Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 1:31

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

View More Video