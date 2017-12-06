Kansas school secretary made bomb threat to ‘see what it felt like,’ police say

A Kansas elementary school secretary allegedly made a bomb threat against the school where she worked to “see what it felt like,” according to court records cited by KWCH.
Claudia Rodriguez-Oviedo of Pratt, Kan., was arrested in early November, according to the Pratt Tribune. She had been working for Southwest Elementary School but is no longer employed there.
She is facing terrorism charges, according to KWCH.
Rodriguez-Oviedo said she had no intention of making explosive devices when she allegedly made the threat, according to KWCH.
A charging document released this week said her alleged threat stated:
“How much do you care about the safety of your students? Somewhere in the school I have hidden several bombs. You have 2 days to find them before I detonate them. Good luck, you will need it. There very well hidden use your imagination if you do not want to have many deaths in the school district.”
The school district closed for two days afterward, KWCH reported.
