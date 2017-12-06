More Videos 3:35 Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams Pause 4:33 "I wish they would see through my eyes," Zach Pearce's father tackles the loss of his son 1:36 Vigil for Midtown shooting victim who complied with robbers but still lost his life 1:38 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 0:55 Police release surveillance video in plea for help solving year-old homicide 1:33 Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 2:25 'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:51 Man arraigned on murder charges in alleged hate crime shooting at Austins bar in Olathe 4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police release surveillance video in plea for help solving year-old homicide Kansas City Police Department published a surveillance video of a person of interest on the one-year anniversary of the killing of Eric Anderson in the parking lot of Kansas City’s Blue Bird Motel. The person of interest, seen in a KCATA bus video, appears to be familiar with the area around 31st Street and Indiana Avenue, police said. His voice is heard speaking with the bus driver. The man is wearing a black puffy vest over a patterned hoodie. Kansas City Police Department published a surveillance video of a person of interest on the one-year anniversary of the killing of Eric Anderson in the parking lot of Kansas City’s Blue Bird Motel. The person of interest, seen in a KCATA bus video, appears to be familiar with the area around 31st Street and Indiana Avenue, police said. His voice is heard speaking with the bus driver. The man is wearing a black puffy vest over a patterned hoodie. Kansas City Police Department

