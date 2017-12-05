Jackson County couple charged with murder in fatal shooting of Independence man

A Jackson County couple is accused of murder in the fatal shooting of an Independence man found dead in Kansas City last month.
Caitlyn A. Riffle, 24, of Independence, and Patrick R. Powell, 29, of Greenwood, were each charged with one count of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 52-year-old Independence resident Rodney Thurber.
Police found Thurber fatally wounded about 6:20 p.m. Nov. 11 after responding to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of Tracy Avenue. He was shot multiple times, police said.
According to court records, a witness told police a woman believed to be Riffle visited Thurber to retrieve a handgun when a man who identified himself as Riffle’s boyfriend entered the apartment and shot Thurber.
That man, prosecutors said, was Powell.
Investigators used video from the scene and surrounding area, cell phone records and a gun trace to track down Powell, who was arrested Monday along with Riffle.
Prosecutors requested a judge set bail at $500,000 cash-only for Powell and Riffle.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
