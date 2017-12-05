Patrick R. Powell, 29, of Greenwood, left, and Caitlyn A. Riffle, 24, of Independence, were each charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 52-year-old Independence resident Rodney Thurber.
Patrick R. Powell, 29, of Greenwood, left, and Caitlyn A. Riffle, 24, of Independence, were each charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 52-year-old Independence resident Rodney Thurber. Kansas City Police Department
Patrick R. Powell, 29, of Greenwood, left, and Caitlyn A. Riffle, 24, of Independence, were each charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 52-year-old Independence resident Rodney Thurber. Kansas City Police Department

Crime

Jackson County couple charged with murder in fatal shooting of Independence man

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

December 05, 2017 07:07 PM

A Jackson County couple is accused of murder in the fatal shooting of an Independence man found dead in Kansas City last month.

Caitlyn A. Riffle, 24, of Independence, and Patrick R. Powell, 29, of Greenwood, were each charged with one count of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 52-year-old Independence resident Rodney Thurber.

Police found Thurber fatally wounded about 6:20 p.m. Nov. 11 after responding to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of Tracy Avenue. He was shot multiple times, police said.

According to court records, a witness told police a woman believed to be Riffle visited Thurber to retrieve a handgun when a man who identified himself as Riffle’s boyfriend entered the apartment and shot Thurber.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That man, prosecutors said, was Powell.

Investigators used video from the scene and surrounding area, cell phone records and a gun trace to track down Powell, who was arrested Monday along with Riffle.

Prosecutors requested a judge set bail at $500,000 cash-only for Powell and Riffle.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How 911 calls are located

View More Video