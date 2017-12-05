Michael J. Post
Michael J. Post
Michael J. Post

Crime

KC man accused of having sex with local 14-year-old girl who was being pimped

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

December 05, 2017 02:42 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A 22-year-old Kansas City, North, man is charged with statutory sodomy and statutory rape of an underage Independence girl who apparently was being pimped for prostitution.

Michael J. Post was arrested Sunday and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

According to a court document, the girl’s mother told Independence police she found a note in her daughter’s room that talked about her pimp. She also found a cell phone that belonged to the daughter containing several texts about sex and a video of the girl giving oral sex to a man.

In an interview, the girl told authorities she was being prostituted out by a pimp and had sex with several males she met on Facebook. One of them was Post, whom she said came to her house for sex.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

During questioning by police, Post said he met the girl on Facebook around September of 2016 and they had sex about a month after that. He said he and the girl sent nude pictures to each other but that he deleted the photos when the girl’s mother called him and said she was going to report the activity to police.

Post initially told police he thought the girl was over 17 years old, but police said they had a text message in which the girl told him her age. KCTV-5 reported the girl was 14 years old.

More Videos

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams 3:35

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams

Pause
Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:38

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Vigil for Midtown shooting victim who complied with robbers but still lost his life 1:36

Vigil for Midtown shooting victim who complied with robbers but still lost his life

86-year-old KCK dragging victim went out 'in a blaze of glory,' son says 1:45

86-year-old KCK dragging victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 1:31

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel 0:46

Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally 1:07

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:49

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Video: A Southwest flight into Kansas City Monday night flew past an aerial lightning show 1:39

Video: A Southwest flight into Kansas City Monday night flew past an aerial lightning show

Travis Kelce 'sick' of criticism of Alex Smith 0:40

Travis Kelce 'sick' of criticism of Alex Smith

  • Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

    Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated Nov. 29, 2017.

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated Nov. 29, 2017.

David Pulliam The Kansas City Star

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams 3:35

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams

Pause
Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:38

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Vigil for Midtown shooting victim who complied with robbers but still lost his life 1:36

Vigil for Midtown shooting victim who complied with robbers but still lost his life

86-year-old KCK dragging victim went out 'in a blaze of glory,' son says 1:45

86-year-old KCK dragging victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 1:31

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel 0:46

Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally 1:07

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:49

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Video: A Southwest flight into Kansas City Monday night flew past an aerial lightning show 1:39

Video: A Southwest flight into Kansas City Monday night flew past an aerial lightning show

Travis Kelce 'sick' of criticism of Alex Smith 0:40

Travis Kelce 'sick' of criticism of Alex Smith

  • Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams

    The murder of Harlan K. Dunbar on October 26 has left many reeling in the homeless community around Lykins Square in Northeast Kansas City. Former prostitute and survivor of homelessness and addiction, Christine McDonald, gives a poignant remembrance of the man who was her friend and protector on the streets.

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams

View More Video