KC man accused of having sex with local 14-year-old girl who was being pimped

A 22-year-old Kansas City, North, man is charged with statutory sodomy and statutory rape of an underage Independence girl who apparently was being pimped for prostitution.
Michael J. Post was arrested Sunday and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
According to a court document, the girl’s mother told Independence police she found a note in her daughter’s room that talked about her pimp. She also found a cell phone that belonged to the daughter containing several texts about sex and a video of the girl giving oral sex to a man.
In an interview, the girl told authorities she was being prostituted out by a pimp and had sex with several males she met on Facebook. One of them was Post, whom she said came to her house for sex.
During questioning by police, Post said he met the girl on Facebook around September of 2016 and they had sex about a month after that. He said he and the girl sent nude pictures to each other but that he deleted the photos when the girl’s mother called him and said she was going to report the activity to police.
Post initially told police he thought the girl was over 17 years old, but police said they had a text message in which the girl told him her age. KCTV-5 reported the girl was 14 years old.
