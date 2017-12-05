Judge removes contempt order against Larned State Hospital

A Wyandotte County judge’s contempt of court order against Larned State Hospital has been removed.
The judge issued the order last week because records had not been turned over in the case of a man charged with killing a Kansas City, Kan., police captain.
But on Tuesday, officials said that the records had been supplied and the contempt order was “purged.”
The records pertain to Jamaal Lewis, who is charged with capital murder in the July 2016 fatal shooting of Capt. Robert David Melton.
Both the prosecution and defense have retained mental health professionals to determine if Lewis is competent to stand trial, and the records from Larned were needed to complete those evaluations, District Judge Wes Griffin said last week in issuing his contempt order.
