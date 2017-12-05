Crime

Judge removes contempt order against Larned State Hospital

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

December 05, 2017 01:38 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A Wyandotte County judge’s contempt of court order against Larned State Hospital has been removed.

The judge issued the order last week because records had not been turned over in the case of a man charged with killing a Kansas City, Kan., police captain.

But on Tuesday, officials said that the records had been supplied and the contempt order was “purged.”

The records pertain to Jamaal Lewis, who is charged with capital murder in the July 2016 fatal shooting of Capt. Robert David Melton.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both the prosecution and defense have retained mental health professionals to determine if Lewis is competent to stand trial, and the records from Larned were needed to complete those evaluations, District Judge Wes Griffin said last week in issuing his contempt order.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams

    The murder of Harlan K. Dunbar on October 26 has left many reeling in the homeless community around Lykins Square in Northeast Kansas City. Former prostitute and survivor of homelessness and addiction, Christine McDonald, gives a poignant remembrance of the man who was her friend and protector on the streets.

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams 3:35

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams
Five homicides along KC's Independence Avenue since Oct. 24 0:45

Five homicides along KC's Independence Avenue since Oct. 24
Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 1:31

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

View More Video