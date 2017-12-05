Jesus Garcia
KC jury recommends 3 life sentences for man they convicted of child sex crimes

December 05, 2017 11:54 AM

A 35-year-old Kansas City man may face consecutive life sentences after being convicted Monday of child sex crimes.

A Jackson County jury on Monday found Jesus Garcia guilty of statutory rape of a victim younger than 12, child molestation, attempted statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a victim younger than 14.

The jury recommended Garcia serve three consecutive life sentences, plus 15 years, according to Jackson County prosecutors. Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 5.

According to court documents, Garcia was accused in February 2016 of sexually assaulting three girls. Two of the girls were brought to Children’s Mercy Hospital by their mother, who told a social worker that Garcia had been sexually abusing them over a period from 2014 to 2015.

In forensic interviews recorded on video, the three girls described the sexual abuse in detail.

Police arrested Garcia in April 2016. When interviewed by detectives, he requested a lawyer and the interview stopped.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Garcia with nine felony counts of child sex crimes.

