The body of Sydney Loofe, 24, was found, according to her family. She’d been missing for more than two weeks after going on a date with a woman she met online. Lincoln Police Department Courtesy photo
Crime

Body found of Nebraska woman whose last Snapchat said she was ‘ready for my date’

By Max Londberg

December 05, 2017 07:40 AM

The body of a Nebraska woman who disappeared after posting about going on a date has been found, her family said.

Few details are available about the discovery of Sydney Loofe’s body. Her family announced Monday night on Facebook that Loofe’s body had been found, according to the Antelope County News, but it remains unclear where her body was found or how authorities were led to it.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we share this most recent update with you all. Please continue to pray for Sydney and our entire family,” the family wrote. “May God grant eternal rest unto thee. We love you Sydney.”

Loofe, 24, had met a woman online before disappearing. After a second date with her, she was reported missing on Nov. 16. She had told a friend before her second date that things were going well and she was “excited to go on another date with her.”

Loofe’s date, 23-year-old Bailey Boswell, and her roommate, Aubrey Trail, 51, are persons of interest in the case. They are being held in a county jail, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Boswell and Trail
Bailey Boswell (left) and Aubrey Trail are persons of interest in the death of Sydney Loofe, 24.
Lincoln Police Department Courtesy photo

Before being taken into custody, the pair posted a video to Facebook to tell “their side” of the story.

“We’re not trying to defend anything,” Trail said, according to the World-Herald. “We’re not trying to make you believe anything. We just feel we should get to say our side since everyone else gets to say theirs.”

In the video, which was later uploaded to YouTube, Boswell has her hoodie up and is wearing large sunglasses, and only half of Trail’s face can be seen.

Loofe’s final correspondence with friends was over Snapchat. She posted a photo and brief message with a heart-eyed emoji, “Ready for my date.”

Loofe had a tattoo on the inside of her bicep that read, “Everything will be wonderful someday.”

At a press conference Tuesday morning, authorities released details about the case.

They said Loofe’s body was found in rural Clay County, about 90 miles west-southwest of Lincoln, in an open area, according to the World-Herald.

Foul play is suspected.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

