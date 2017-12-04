After police chase, three suspects in Independence robbery, KCK carjacking are in custody

Three suspects are in custody after a robbery in Independence and a possible carjacking in Kansas City, Kan.
The incident began Monday afternoon in Independence after a reported strong-armed robbery.
A suspect vehicle was pursued into Kansas City where a police helicopter took over and followed the vehicle into Kansas City.
The suspect vehicle ended up stopping in the area of 18th Street and Oakland Avenue, where people were seen running from the vehicle.
One of the suspects was then seen jumping into another vehicle, which police think was a carjacking.
Two suspects were taken into custody near where the first vehicle stopped. The third suspect, thought to be the carjacking suspect, was arrested at a duplex that a television news helicopter pointed out to police.
