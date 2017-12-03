The Weed family is accused of threatening a cop and selling lots of ... well, guess

The matriarch of an Oklahoma City family named Weed was arrested last week after she allegedly made threats against a police officer.
Margery Weed, 54, is the mother of three Weed brothers, whom authorities have accused of running a “nationwide marijuana dealing enterprise.”
She is accused of making threats against the officer in recorded jail conversations she had with her son, Brandon Clay Weed, 20, who is being held on $1 million bond on six felony drug charges, The Oklahoman reports.
According to a court affidavit, police began to look into the reported threats after Margery Weed contacted the officer through Facebook and accused him of trying “to destroy my family,” calling the man evil and worthless, according to the report.
“We’re always on high alert where we hear about threats,” Oklahoma City Capt. Bo Mathews said in a News 9 report. “If somebody is going to threaten somebody who’s supposed to be protecting people, it does go to a higher level.”
Margery was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on Wednesday. She was released Thursday after someone posted her $10,000 bail.
Court records and filings document that investigators have been looking into Weed family members going back to at least January 2016, with a number of arrests.
“Majority of those arrests involved possession of CDS or drug charges,” Mathews said, according to KFOR. “At least 60 pounds of narcotics taken, over $90,000 taken during these arrests.”
Court documents say Brandon Weed is “attempting to run his drug enterprise” from inside the jail.
On Nov. 15, in a recorded call between Brandon and his mother, Margery says “...(a defense attorney) better get to (the officer) before I do cause if that man comes to arrest me for nothing I’ll kill him.”
In a second call, two days later, Margery Weed tells her son “...if (the officer) doesn’t leave me the (expletive) alone I’m gonna kill him...I can’t deal with him anymore ... him and his people.”
On Nov. 20, Margery Weed is alleged to have told her son that she had a dream she and several others walked through the officer’s neighborhood and stood in front of (the officer’s) house.
Police consider the Weed family as members of a “large-scale marijuana trafficking group,” and they have arrested members of the group six times since January 2016. Seizures in the arrests included dozens of pounds of marijuana, marijuana wax, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, $90,000 in cash, and firearms, according to the affidavit.
Police say Brandon Weed is the “leader” of the group.
Margery Weed was arrested on a complaint of threatening to perform an act of violence and released from the jail after posting bail. She has not been formerly charged.
Adam Darby: 816-234-4318, @adarby87
