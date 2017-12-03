A witness told police that a man forced a woman into a trunk of a car in Lee’s Summit and speeded away. Police are investigating the possible abduction. This Google Maps photo is from November 2016.
A witness told police that a man forced a woman into a trunk of a car in Lee’s Summit and speeded away. Police are investigating the possible abduction. This Google Maps photo is from November 2016. Google Maps
A witness told police that a man forced a woman into a trunk of a car in Lee’s Summit and speeded away. Police are investigating the possible abduction. This Google Maps photo is from November 2016. Google Maps

Crime

Lee’s Summit police investigate report of woman’s abduction in the trunk of a car

By Glenn E. Rice And Robert A. Cronkleton

December 03, 2017 08:01 AM

Lee’s Summit police were investigating a possible abduction of a woman Saturday night.

The possible kidnapping was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Northeast Lakewood Boulevard and Northeast Anderson Lane.

A witness told the arriving officers that he saw a car stop in the middle of the street and a man force a woman into the trunk of the car. The possible abductor then sped south onto Interstate 470 and Northeast Lakewood Boulevard.

The witness described the car as a cream colored Chevrolet Malibu. Officers searched the area for additional witnesses and surveillance video that might have captured the incident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police are trying to determine whether the witness saw an abduction, a domestic disturbance or another incident.

Anyone with information should call Lee’s Summit police at 816-969-7390.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams

    The murder of Harlan K. Dunbar on October 26 has left many reeling in the homeless community around Lykins Square in Northeast Kansas City. Former prostitute and survivor of homelessness and addiction, Christine McDonald, gives a poignant remembrance of the man who was her friend and protector on the streets.

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams 3:35

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams
Five homicides along KC's Independence Avenue since Oct. 24 0:45

Five homicides along KC's Independence Avenue since Oct. 24
Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 1:31

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

View More Video