Lee’s Summit police investigate report of woman’s abduction in the trunk of a car

Lee’s Summit police were investigating a possible abduction of a woman Saturday night.
The possible kidnapping was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Northeast Lakewood Boulevard and Northeast Anderson Lane.
A witness told the arriving officers that he saw a car stop in the middle of the street and a man force a woman into the trunk of the car. The possible abductor then sped south onto Interstate 470 and Northeast Lakewood Boulevard.
The witness described the car as a cream colored Chevrolet Malibu. Officers searched the area for additional witnesses and surveillance video that might have captured the incident.
Police are trying to determine whether the witness saw an abduction, a domestic disturbance or another incident.
Anyone with information should call Lee’s Summit police at 816-969-7390.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
