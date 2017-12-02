Man kills robber in self-defense while on pizza delivery run in Missouri, police say

A pizza delivery man killed a robber who attacked him, and police said the shooting was justified, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The 41-year-old man worked for Imo’s Pizza and was delivering food late Thursday in south St. Louis when two men robbed him, police said. One struck the man in the head with a firearm and one or both fired shots at him as the delivery man ran back to his vehicle.
The man returned fire with a handgun, according to Fox2, striking and killing one of the alleged robbers. The man killed was 17-year-old Lavon Courtney Jr., the Post-Dispatch reported.
Courtney’s body was found later, after the delivery man had returned to his workplace and alerted police of the incident.
The delivery man, who has not been named in media reports, only suffered a minor injury to his head.
Police do not have a description of the second alleged robber, the Post-Dispatch reported.
