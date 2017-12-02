Seth Wenig AP
Seth Wenig AP

Crime

Man kills robber in self-defense while on pizza delivery run in Missouri, police say

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

December 02, 2017 10:02 AM

A pizza delivery man killed a robber who attacked him, and police said the shooting was justified, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The 41-year-old man worked for Imo’s Pizza and was delivering food late Thursday in south St. Louis when two men robbed him, police said. One struck the man in the head with a firearm and one or both fired shots at him as the delivery man ran back to his vehicle.

The man returned fire with a handgun, according to Fox2, striking and killing one of the alleged robbers. The man killed was 17-year-old Lavon Courtney Jr., the Post-Dispatch reported.

Courtney’s body was found later, after the delivery man had returned to his workplace and alerted police of the incident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The delivery man, who has not been named in media reports, only suffered a minor injury to his head.

Police do not have a description of the second alleged robber, the Post-Dispatch reported.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

    A driver fleeing Kansas City police wrecked in the front yard of a residence in the 4400 block of Paseo, after reaching speeds of 80mph in an effort to evade police. Video by Glenn Rice and John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 1:31

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police
Man arraigned on murder charges in alleged hate crime shooting at Austins bar in Olathe 1:51

Man arraigned on murder charges in alleged hate crime shooting at Austins bar in Olathe
Driver sped to 80 mph while evading police before crashing 1:00

Driver sped to 80 mph while evading police before crashing

View More Video