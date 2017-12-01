Guilty plea in case where Jackson County jail inmate was raped

1:31 Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police Pause

1:38 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

2:02 Watch: Bleeding man gets on a KCATA bus saying something about ISIS and spits on driver, passenger (warning strong language)

2:19 Kansas City, Kan., police officer shot and killed

1:45 86-year-old KCK dragging victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says

12:27 Surveillance video shows robbery that led to Independence officer shooting

2:25 'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting

0:47 Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot

1:51 Man arraigned on murder charges in alleged hate crime shooting at Austins bar in Olathe