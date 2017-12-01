Dontae Jefferson
Crime

Guilty plea in case where Jackson County jail inmate was raped

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

December 01, 2017 03:08 PM

A convicted Kansas City killer has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the sexual assault of another Jackson County Detention Center inmate.

Dontae Jefferson, 30, was in the jail in a murder case when another inmate let him out of his cell with a key he had taken from a guard. The guard had left her keys in his cell door. Jefferson and two other inmates roamed the jail’s halls for two hours last year. He went into a female prisoner’s cell and raped her.

A jury subsequently convicted Jefferson for the 2014 shooting that killed a Kansas City man and left the man’s young son paralyzed.

Jefferson was sentenced to life in prison without parole in that case.

On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary with the intent to commit rape, and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Jackson County prosecutors dismissed the rape charge as part of a plea agreement.

“Our victim in this horrible sexual assault will not have to relive the experience with her attacker just a few feet away at trial,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a written statement. “A previous Jackson County jury made certain this assailant will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Just hours after his plea on Thursday, Jefferson was transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

  • Dontae Jefferson sentenced to four life sentences, victim's grandfather doesn't accept apology

    Dontae D. Jefferson was convicted in August of first-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of Ka’Vyea Curry. Authorities said Jefferson walked up as Curry got into his car on April 18, 2014, and fired eight .40-caliber bullets, killing Curry immediately and striking his son, Ka’Vyea Tyson-Curry, in the spine. An unrelated 5-year-old in the car was unharmed.

Dontae Jefferson sentenced to four life sentences, victim's grandfather doesn't accept apology

Dontae D. Jefferson was convicted in August of first-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of Ka’Vyea Curry. Authorities said Jefferson walked up as Curry got into his car on April 18, 2014, and fired eight .40-caliber bullets, killing Curry immediately and striking his son, Ka’Vyea Tyson-Curry, in the spine. An unrelated 5-year-old in the car was unharmed.

