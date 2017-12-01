Crime

Police investigating report of sex between teacher and student at KC high school

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

December 01, 2017 02:23 PM

Kansas City police are investigating an allegation of sexual contact between a student and teacher at East High School.

Police were called to the school at 1924 Van Brunt Blvd. on Nov. 20 after another student told the school principal about the alleged incident, according to police reports.

The alleged victim had told the other student about having sexual contact with the teacher about a month or two earlier, according to the reports. The student recorded the conversation and played it for the principal. The alleged victim was then called in and told an assistant principal she had sexual contact with the teacher, according to the police reports.

The incident was reported to the Missouri child abuse hotline and the school district’s human resources department.

The Kansas City School District said in a written statement that as soon as the allegation was raised, the teacher was placed on administrative leave and removed from having contact with students.

“We are fully cooperating with this investigation,” the district said. “The teacher will have no contact with students during the investigation.”

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

