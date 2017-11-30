Driver fleeing police at 80 mph wrecks in front yard on The Paseo, police say

A driver fleeing Kansas City police at speeds up to 80 mph wrecked in the front yard of a home in the 4400 block of The Paseo Thursday, according to police.
The pursuit began in the 200 block of Forest Avenue, when a woman reported that someone had threatened her with a gun, according to Sgt. Bill Mahoney, an accident investigation supervisor at the Kansas City Police Department.
Police responding to that call encountered a suspect vehicle and, since it was connected with a violent crime, pursued it, police said. The driver fled, leading police on a chase over several miles before losing control and crashing in the front yard on The Paseo about 1 p.m.
The driver appeared to have minor injuries, Mahoney said. Three other people in the vehicle did not appear to be seriously injured. Police think the vehicle dropped off a woman along the way, before the wreck.
Police and emergency crews were working at the scene of the wreck.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
