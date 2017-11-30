Crime

Driver fleeing police at 80 mph wrecks in front yard on The Paseo, police say

By Glenn E. Rice And Ian Cummings

The Kansas City Star

November 30, 2017 02:09 PM

A driver fleeing Kansas City police at speeds up to 80 mph wrecked in the front yard of a home in the 4400 block of The Paseo Thursday, according to police.

The pursuit began in the 200 block of Forest Avenue, when a woman reported that someone had threatened her with a gun, according to Sgt. Bill Mahoney, an accident investigation supervisor at the Kansas City Police Department.

Police responding to that call encountered a suspect vehicle and, since it was connected with a violent crime, pursued it, police said. The driver fled, leading police on a chase over several miles before losing control and crashing in the front yard on The Paseo about 1 p.m.

The driver appeared to have minor injuries, Mahoney said. Three other people in the vehicle did not appear to be seriously injured. Police think the vehicle dropped off a woman along the way, before the wreck.

Police and emergency crews were working at the scene of the wreck.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

