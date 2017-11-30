Derick Boyce-Slezak and Mikala Boyce-Slezak
Derick Boyce-Slezak and Mikala Boyce-Slezak St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office
Derick Boyce-Slezak and Mikala Boyce-Slezak St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Missouri couple accused of putting their baby in a microwave and turning it on

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

November 30, 2017 11:27 AM

Two Park Hills, Mo., parents have been charged with abusing their baby, allegedly by placing it in a microwave and turning it on.

Derick Boyce-Slezak and Mikala Boyce-Slezak, both 22, were charged with the felony on Tuesday, and they appeared in St. Francois County Court the same day.

An employee with the Missouri Department of Social Services, Children’s Division testified that Derick Boyce-Slezak put the baby, who is younger than 4 months old, into a microwave and turned it on for a “short period of time,” according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The employee also said that Mikala Boyce-Slezak, who intended to testify but did not on Tuesday, had said that Derick Boyce-Slezak also dropped the baby while trying to imitate a commercial on TV.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The baby’s injuries were discovered at a hospital. The baby suffered burns, a skull fracture and brain injury, according to court records cited by the Post-Dispatch.

Parts of the baby’s wounds were first-degree burns, according to the Daily Journal. At the hospital the couple said the burns were caused by a cleaning agent.

Mikala Boyce-Slezak said the infant had been cleaned with a towel that had a disinfectant on it, the Daily Journal reported.

At Tuesday’s court appearance, Mikala Boyce-Slezak cited her right against self-incrimination as reason for not answering a question about the baby’s injuries. Derick Boyce-Slezak also didn’t testify.

Bond was set at $500,000 each for the couple.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 86-year-old KCK dragging victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says

    Frank Davila, known as Frankie D, was killed while trying to fight off a carjacker on Wednesday in Kansas City, Kan. Police said that Davila died just after 10 a.m. when he was confronted by a carjacker in the 700 block of Pacific Avenue. During the struggle, he was dragged down the street and fatally injured. Video by: ALLISON LONG and TONY RIZZO

86-year-old KCK dragging victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says

86-year-old KCK dragging victim went out 1:45

86-year-old KCK dragging victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says
Elderly man killed KCK carjacking 0:54

Elderly man killed KCK carjacking
KCPD Sgt. Kari Thompson says responding fire crews found a man inside who had been shot 0:50

KCPD Sgt. Kari Thompson says responding fire crews found a man inside who had been shot

View More Video