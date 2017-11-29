Computer hacking investigation leads to huge cache of child porn

86-year-old carjacking victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says

Frank Davila, known as Frankie D, was killed while trying to fight off a carjacker on Wednesday in Kansas City, Kan. Police said that Davila died just after 10 a.m. when he was confronted by a carjacker in the 700 block of Pacific Avenue. During the struggle, he was dragged down the street and fatally injured. Video by: ALLISON LONG and TONY RIZZO