Crime

Computer hacking investigation leads to huge cache of child porn

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

November 29, 2017 01:18 PM

A Parkville man was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison after pleading guilty to computer hacking and child pornography charges.

Jacob Raines, 38, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to six years in prison.

Raines pleaded guilty in May to charges of computer intrusion and using a computer to view child pornography over the internet.

The computer intrusion charge involved Raines using a remote server to copy proprietary source code files and file folders from his former employer.

When serving a search warrant in that case, investigators found thousands of sexually explicit images and videos of children, including toddlers and infants.

His attorney on Wednesday argued for a sentence of four years in prison, while prosecutors asked for seven years.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

