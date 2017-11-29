Trial ordered in alleged child abuse death of toddler in Gardner

A trial was ordered Tuesday for a woman charged with killing a 2-year-old girl in Gardner earlier this year.
After a preliminary hearing in Johnson County District Court, a judge found probable cause to try Lindsey Thomasson for the February death of Presley Porting.
Thomasson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of the little girl, who was the daughter of Thomasson’s fiancee.
The charge alleges that she killed Presley while committing the “inherently dangerous” crimes of child abuse or aggravated child endangerment.
She entered a plea of not guilty, and her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 31. A trial date could be set at that time.
Thomasson remains jailed on a bond of $2 million.
