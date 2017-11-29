Lindsey Thomasson
Lindsey Thomasson Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
Lindsey Thomasson Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Trial ordered in alleged child abuse death of toddler in Gardner

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

November 29, 2017 08:37 AM

A trial was ordered Tuesday for a woman charged with killing a 2-year-old girl in Gardner earlier this year.

After a preliminary hearing in Johnson County District Court, a judge found probable cause to try Lindsey Thomasson for the February death of Presley Porting.

Thomasson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of the little girl, who was the daughter of Thomasson’s fiancee.

The charge alleges that she killed Presley while committing the “inherently dangerous” crimes of child abuse or aggravated child endangerment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

She entered a plea of not guilty, and her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 31. A trial date could be set at that time.

Thomasson remains jailed on a bond of $2 million.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police pursue bank robbery suspect on Interstate 70 in Kansas City

View More Video