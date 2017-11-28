Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in the June 2 homicide of Destiny Weaver.
Reward up to $6,300 for information in June homicide of 25-year-old KC woman

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

November 28, 2017 06:52 PM

Authorities are offering up to $6,300 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the June killing of a 25-year-old Kansas City woman.

The Kansas City Police Department and the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in the June 2 homicide of Destiny Weaver.

Weaver was found about 7:45 a.m. shot to death inside a vehicle at Tower Park near East 76th Street and Holmes Road. She had just celebrated a birthday May 8.

An additional $800 was recently added to the existing reward bringing the total reward up to a possible $6,300, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

