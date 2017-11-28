Kansas City police were investigating a homicide at Independence and Woodland avenues on Tuesday.
Kansas City police were investigating a homicide at Independence and Woodland avenues on Tuesday. Glenn Rice The Kansas City Star
Kansas City police were investigating a homicide at Independence and Woodland avenues on Tuesday. Glenn Rice The Kansas City Star

Crime

Argument and stabbing leaves man dead on Independence Avenue

By Glenn E. Rice And Ian Cummings

The Kansas City Star

November 28, 2017 03:42 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

An argument between two people walking near Independence and Woodland avenues ended with a stabbing Tuesday, leaving one man dead another person in custody, police said.

Officers were called to the scene about 3 p.m. and found a man in his 30s lying in the street with no signs of life, according to Officer Darin Snapp, a Police Department spokesman.

Witnesses told police the victim and another person were involved in a verbal disturbance while walking by a nearby gas station. The disturbance turned physically violent near Woodland Avenue, where it appears the victim was stabbed.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The individual taken into custody was described as a person of interest, according to Snapp.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The killing marked the 131st homicide in Kansas City in 2017.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot

    Ronald O. Hunt, 58, of Edwardsville was killed by an off-duty KCK police captain inside the Lenexa Costco on Sunday. Police say he was apparently living in his truck, which was parked on the far east side of the Costco parking lot at the time of the shooting. According to reports, Hunt walked into the store screaming and holding a gun.

Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot

Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot 0:47

Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot
Off-duty KCK police officer was shopping alone when he confronted man with gun 2:46

Off-duty KCK police officer was shopping alone when he confronted man with gun
Mother of murdered KC man: 'We just need justice' 0:54

Mother of murdered KC man: 'We just need justice'

View More Video