Argument and stabbing leaves man dead on Independence Avenue

An argument between two people walking near Independence and Woodland avenues ended with a stabbing Tuesday, leaving one man dead another person in custody, police said.
Officers were called to the scene about 3 p.m. and found a man in his 30s lying in the street with no signs of life, according to Officer Darin Snapp, a Police Department spokesman.
Witnesses told police the victim and another person were involved in a verbal disturbance while walking by a nearby gas station. The disturbance turned physically violent near Woodland Avenue, where it appears the victim was stabbed.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The individual taken into custody was described as a person of interest, according to Snapp.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.
The killing marked the 131st homicide in Kansas City in 2017.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
