KC man beat his mother with a skillet on Thanksgiving, police say

A Kansas City man has been charged with beating his mother with a skillet on Thanksgiving.
Larry Oates faces first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges in the incident, which police said left a woman bloodied and unconscious. The woman is Oates’ mother, according to KSHB and Fox4.
According to court records:
The attack might have been sparked by a disagreement.
Oates struck the seated woman with a 6-inch skillet in the back of her head before grappling with her on the ground, attempting to strangle her and then hitting her with closed fists an unknown number of times, knocking her unconscious.
During the beating, the woman pleaded for him to stop, but she said he responded that she “would be with Jesus soon.” The victim told police she thought she was going to be killed.
The woman suffered from bruising on her tongue and other parts of her face and shoulders, markings consistent with strangulation, and a hemorrhaging and bulging eye.
Oates lived in the 5100 block of Indiana Avenue, where the alleged beating took place.
A witness arrived and found the woman unconscious and told police that Oates seemed dazed.
Oates told police that he lived with the victim, according to court documents. Initially, he said he thought the woman had had an “accident” while he was out of the house for about an hour to feed cats.
Later he stated he believed the woman was assaulted but he did not know by whom, police said.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14. Oates is being held on a $250,000 bond.
