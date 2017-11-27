Justin Rey
Justin Rey Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
Justin Rey Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Man in Lenexa dismembered body case to undergo mental evaluation

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

November 27, 2017 02:28 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A Johnson County judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a man facing charges after his wife’s dismembered body was found in a Lenexa storage unit.

A defense attorney for Justin Todd Rey requested the evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

In order to be competent, a criminal defendant must be able to understand the nature of the charges they face and be able to assist in their own defense.

Defense attorney Courtney Henderson said in a court filing last week that he had a “good faith belief” that Rey was not competent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rey, 35, was charged with child endangerment in Johnson County last month ter he was found with his toddler and infant daughters at the Lenexa storage facility where police discovered his wife’s body parts in several containers.

He is in custody in Johnson County.

He told police that his wife died while giving birth at a Kansas City motel before he dismembered her body in a bathtub. Jackson County prosecutors charged him with child endangerment and abandonment of a corpse.

Rey is also facing charges in California for a homicide there in 2016.

His case in Johnson County will be stayed until the mental evaluation is completed.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mother of murdered KC man: 'We just need justice'

    Jacqueline Bass makes a passionate plea for justice for her son, Kendrick D. Anderson, who was found gunned down two days before his 28th birthday.

Mother of murdered KC man: 'We just need justice'

Mother of murdered KC man: 'We just need justice' 0:54

Mother of murdered KC man: 'We just need justice'
Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco 1:48

Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco
How to avoid danger while running or walking outside 1:20

How to avoid danger while running or walking outside

View More Video