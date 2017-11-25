Robber brandishing weapon hits Overland Park bank late Friday afternoon

A man armed with a weapon robbed an Overland Park bank on Friday afternoon, federal authorities said.
The suspect entered the Capitol Federal Savings Bank at 9100 Santa Fe at about 5:34 p.m., displayed a weapon and demanded money, according to an FBI spokeswoman. The man ran from the bank after receiving money and headed southbound on foot. No injuries were reported.
Witnesses described the suspect as about five-foot-six with a medium build, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, beige face mask, beige shoes and dark pants.
Earlier Friday, a man wearing a mask attempted to rob a bank in Independence. Authorities said the suspect entered an Arvest Bank in the 4300 block of Noland Road about 1:30 p.m. The man demanded money but did not display a weapon. The suspect fled on foot and no money was stolen, authorities said.
Never miss a local story.
Witnesses said the suspect was about six feet tall, wearing a mask and gloves, a dark hooded sweatshirt and a printed bandana.
Judy L. Thomas: 816-234-4334, @judylthomas
Comments