A man wearing a mask fled an Independence bank empty handed after a robbery attempt Friday afternoon.
A man wearing a mask fled an Independence bank empty handed after a robbery attempt Friday afternoon. Federal Bureau of Investigation
A man wearing a mask fled an Independence bank empty handed after a robbery attempt Friday afternoon. Federal Bureau of Investigation

Crime

Mask-wearing man flees empty handed after robbery attempt at Independence bank

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

November 24, 2017 05:36 PM

A man wearing a mask fled an Independence bank empty handed after a robbery attempt Friday afternoon.

Federal authorities said the man entered an Arvest Bank in the 4300 block of Noland Road around 1:30 p.m. wearing a mask and gloves, a dark hoodie and a printed bandana.

Witnesses told investigators the suspect entered the bank through the west door. He made made verbal demands, but did not display a weapon.

The suspect left the bank on foot. No money was stolen, authorities said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bank officials are reviewing surveillance footage of the robbery attempt.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Raw video: Naked man on ATV leads police on chase

View More Video