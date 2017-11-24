Mask-wearing man flees empty handed after robbery attempt at Independence bank

A man wearing a mask fled an Independence bank empty handed after a robbery attempt Friday afternoon.
Federal authorities said the man entered an Arvest Bank in the 4300 block of Noland Road around 1:30 p.m. wearing a mask and gloves, a dark hoodie and a printed bandana.
Witnesses told investigators the suspect entered the bank through the west door. He made made verbal demands, but did not display a weapon.
The suspect left the bank on foot. No money was stolen, authorities said.
Never miss a local story.
Bank officials are reviewing surveillance footage of the robbery attempt.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments