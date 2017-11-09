‘He’s not dead’: U.S. 40 roadside shooting victim reveals chilling details

He’s not dead.
Jomond Williams was already shot twice in the stomach, he said, when he heard those words.
He lay bleeding alongside U.S. 40 near Manchester Trafficway, thinking if he froze like a lifeless corpse, this horror would stop.
Three more shots hit him in the back and rear.
He can talk about it now. The 41-year-old Kansas Citian on Wednesday was taken off the ventilator that kept him alive, his family said, and he’s telling those at his hospital bedside chilling details of the early Sunday morning attack.
“He says when he sleeps he keeps hearing gunshots in his head,” Williams’ sister, Ramona Harris, said. “He has no idea (why he was attacked). He is very confused on why this happened.”
Williams was walking home from the Wendy’s restaurant at Blue Ridge Cut-off where he had completed a late shift as a manager. He was walking west on U.S. 40 on his way to a motel where he was staying.
Two men in a blue Honda stopped beside him about 2:30 a.m., and Williams said the driver walked around the back of the car with a gun. Williams said he asked the man what he wanted, but he never said anything. He fired the gun instead.
He fell to the ground and then he heard the gun lock up, he said. He thought if he looked dead they might leave him.
A passenger then stepped out of the car and said Williams was still alive, he said.
Williams added more detail describing the assailants. The two men were black. The driver had a more medium-to-light complexion, was 5-foot-7 and weighed between 110 and 160 pounds. He wore a red hoodie, and they drove a blue Honda with tinted windows and Missouri license plates.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477.
