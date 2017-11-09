Boy, 15, charged in online bomb threat to Blue Valley High School

A 15-year-old boy was charged Thursday with making an online threat to Blue Valley High School.
The alleged threat to bomb the school in Overland Park was posted Wednesday night on social media.
Police were called, and after questioning the boy, who is a student at the school, he was taken to the Johnson County juvenile detention center.
The boy, whose name has not been released, was charged in the juvenile division of Johnson County District Court with a felony count of making a criminal threat.
The teen is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments