Charge filed against man videotaped being Tasered by Kansas City police

More Videos 4:20 All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago Pause 3:32 Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 3:00 Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail 0:30 Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail 0:29 Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours 1:30 Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 1:03 Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence 3:13 Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video shows KC police using stun gun to arrest man Video captured by a passerby Tuesday shows Kansas City police using a stun gun to arrest a man who was walki ng in the street near East 49th Street and The Paseo. Video captured by a passerby Tuesday shows Kansas City police using a stun gun to arrest a man who was walki ng in the street near East 49th Street and The Paseo. June Narber

Video captured by a passerby Tuesday shows Kansas City police using a stun gun to arrest a man who was walki ng in the street near East 49th Street and The Paseo. June Narber