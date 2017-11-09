More Videos

    Video captured by a passerby Tuesday shows Kansas City police using a stun gun to arrest a man who was walki ng in the street near East 49th Street and The Paseo.

Crime

Charge filed against man videotaped being Tasered by Kansas City police

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

November 09, 2017 12:45 PM

The man captured on video being Tasered by Kansas City police on Tuesday afternoon is now facing a federal gun charge.

El Johnson had allegedly smoked PCP and was firing a gun before he was arrested near Paseo and Volker Blvd.

A passerby recorded video of police using a Taser to subdue Johnson.

Johnson, 36, is charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Witnesses called police to report that a man got out of a car and was firing a gun as he walked down the street, according to court documents.

Arriving police officers saw Johnson holding a gun, but not firing it.

After being told to drop it multiple times, Johnson put the gun on the ground.

Johnson started walking away when a Taser was used to subdue him.

He later told police that he and a passenger, who he refused to identify, were driving around smoking PCP. He admitted to having the .380-caliber handgun, but denied firing it, according to the allegations.

Because he has several prior felony convictions, Johnson cannot legally possess a firearm.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

    The Oct.1 downtown Lawrence shooting, where three suspects from Topeka were arrested for violence connected to the killing of three victims, enhanced the belief that Lawrence has been importing crime from Topeka.

