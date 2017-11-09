Charge filed against man videotaped being Tasered by Kansas City police

The man captured on video being Tasered by Kansas City police on Tuesday afternoon is now facing a federal gun charge.
El Johnson had allegedly smoked PCP and was firing a gun before he was arrested near Paseo and Volker Blvd.
A passerby recorded video of police using a Taser to subdue Johnson.
Johnson, 36, is charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Witnesses called police to report that a man got out of a car and was firing a gun as he walked down the street, according to court documents.
Arriving police officers saw Johnson holding a gun, but not firing it.
After being told to drop it multiple times, Johnson put the gun on the ground.
Johnson started walking away when a Taser was used to subdue him.
He later told police that he and a passenger, who he refused to identify, were driving around smoking PCP. He admitted to having the .380-caliber handgun, but denied firing it, according to the allegations.
Because he has several prior felony convictions, Johnson cannot legally possess a firearm.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments