Murder suspect and ‘ex-girlfriend’ still on the run from Independence police

Independence police renewed a warning Wednesday that a Hermann, Mo., man wanted on murder charges who is potentially dangerous remained on the run, possibly with an ex-girlfriend described as a person of interest.
Nathan Hendricks, 46, is one of three men charged in the murder of 72-year-old William Domann, who was found bound in zip-ties and dead of multiple close-range gunshots in a bloody home invasion Oct. 30.
Sheila Casey, 48, was interviewed by investigators in the case and is known to Domann’s family as Domann’s girlfriend and an ex-girlfriend of Hendricks. Police have not named her as a suspect, but a person of interest.
Police have been searching for the pair since at least Sunday, and think they could be in the Columbia area or around Hermann, which is east of Columbia.
“We want to talk to her and we have good reason to believe she is back with him,” said Independence Police Department spokesman Officer John Syme.
Police want help finding them.
“It’s a homicide case,” Syme said. “We hate to see someone out there who could be armed and dangerous. We really want to bring them in.”
But Syme warned that anyone who sees the two should not approach them but call police.
Police described Hendricks as 6-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 320 lbs. He has blue eyes and graying hair. Casey is 5-foot-8 and weighs 130 lbs.
Family of William Domann have been watching the developments nervously. Domann’s son, Tony Domann, is hopeful Hendricks will be apprehended.
“I have full confidence with the Independence police,” Tony Domann said in a text Wednesday. “They will get them.”
Two other men charged in Domann’s death — Xavier Otero and Onelio Garcia, both 32 and from Kansas City, Kan. — have been arrested and are in custody.
Otero was arrested Nov. 2 in Kansas City, Kan. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office in court documents said Otero told police that Garcia and Hendricks contacted him about robbing somebody of $100,000.
Prosecutors allege that Hendricks dropped off Garcia and Otero at Domann’s home and went to park the car. Otero told police he and Garcia forcibly entered the house and found Domann in his bedroom.
Otero apparently was wounded in a struggle with a gun and left a blood trail followed by investigators.
Hendricks, Otero and Garcia are charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary.
Independence police asked anyone with information about Hendricks or Casey to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A cash reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest.
