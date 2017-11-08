Michael T. Lomax
Michael T. Lomax Jackson County Detention Center
Michael T. Lomax Jackson County Detention Center

Crime

Charges filed in November 2016 Kansas City homicide

By Tony Rizzo And Glenn E. Rice

trizzo@kcstar.com

November 08, 2017 11:41 AM

Jackson County prosecutors have filed charges in the November 2016 killing of a man in northeast Kansas City.

Michael T. Lomax is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Dustin Harris.

Lomax, 48, also is charged with armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Harris, 34, was killed on Nov. 1, 2016, in the basement of a house in the 3500 block of Lexington Avenue.

A witness told police that Harris was shot during a drug deal involving a man known as “OG,” according to documents filed in Jackson County Circuit Court.

That witness said she had met “OG” the previous day at a Kansas City recycling center. After viewing surveillance video from the center and speaking to employees, detectives identified Lomax, according to the court documents.

The witness identified Lomax in a photo lineup arranged by police. Two other witnesses were unable to make an identification, according to the documents.

A cell phone number linked to Lomax was found to have been in the area about the time of the homicide, according to the allegations.

Lomax told police he had never been to the address on Lexington and had not killed anyone.

He is now in the Jackson County Detention Center. His bond is set at $250,000.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

