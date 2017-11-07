More Videos

Crime

Video shows KC police using stun gun to arrest man near 49th Street and The Paseo

By Ian Cummings, Toriano Porter And Glenn E. Rice

The Kansas City Star

November 07, 2017 5:09 PM

Video captured by a passerby Tuesday shows Kansas City police using a stun gun to arrest a man who was walking in the street near East 49th Street and The Paseo.

The incident stopped traffic near the intersection about 2 p.m., when several officers confronted the man with weapons drawn.

Police said the man was reportedly armed, firing shots and screaming at cars.

Officers ordered the man to drop the gun and he eventually complied but refused further commands. An officer used a stun gun to subdue the man.

The man, police said, appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and was taken to the hospital under police supervision.

Parts of the incident were recorded on video by June Narber, a graduate student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City who passed through the intersection on her way to class.

One portion of the video shows at least five police officers approaching the man, who had no shirt on. The man walks away from the police, at times turning his back to them and at times turning toward them again.

Another, separate portion of video shows an officer using a stun gun on the man, who quickly falls to the ground and is surrounded by several police officers.

Narber, who commutes to UMKC from her home in Excelsior Springs, said she was alerted to the incident when she heard shouting and started recording video with her phone.

She said she never saw the man with a gun. She recorded two portions of video that did not capture the entire incident.

“I’m very conservative, but when I saw that I was shocked,” Narber said. “You hear about this happening all the time.”

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

