Crime

Charges filed in Prairie Village home break-in and car vandalism spree

By Tony Rizzo

November 07, 2017 10:16 AM

Prosecutors have filed charges in a series of Prairie Village crimes, including a break-in at an occupied home.

Mason H. McCarthy, 24, is charged in Johnson County District Court with aggravated burglary, felony theft, misdemeanor theft and four counts of criminal damage to property.

The burglary occurred on Oct. 22 in the 7400 block of Fontana Street.

A woman reported to Prairie Village police that she woke up just before 5 a.m. and saw a man she didn’t know standing inside the home. She screamed and the burglar fled from her residence.

That same block was the scene of a series of other crimes on Sept. 30. One car was stolen and later found in Overland Park, according to police.

Four other vehicles were damaged, according to police.

McCarthy, of Overland Park, was booked into jail Saturday and released from custody after posting a $25,000 bond.

His first court appearance on the charges is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

