Officer-involved shooting reported in KCK, police say

Authorities were investigating a report of an officer-involved shooting at North 13th Street and Haskell Avenue in Kansas City, Kan.
In a tweet, Kansas City, Kan. Police Chief Terry Zeigler said Monday night that no officers were injured in the incident and that the suspects involved received minor injuries.
The shooting was reported at around 10:15 p.m. Monday.
We are working an officer involved shooting at 13th & Haskell. Officers are not injured and suspects have minor injuries.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) November 7, 2017
The incident was still under investigation by 11 p.m. Monday.
