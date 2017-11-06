Crime

Officer-involved shooting reported in KCK, police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

November 06, 2017 11:05 PM

Authorities were investigating a report of an officer-involved shooting at North 13th Street and Haskell Avenue in Kansas City, Kan.

In a tweet, Kansas City, Kan. Police Chief Terry Zeigler said Monday night that no officers were injured in the incident and that the suspects involved received minor injuries.

The shooting was reported at around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

The incident was still under investigation by 11 p.m. Monday.

