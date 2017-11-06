Google Maps
Man charged after shots fired early Sunday in Overland Park neighborhood

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

November 06, 2017 12:39 PM

Charges were filed Monday against a man who allegedly fired numerous gunshots in Overland Park early Sunday.

No one was hurt in the incident that occurred early Sunday morning in the 9600 block of Outlook Drive, but bullet holes were found “in and around” a residence, according to police.

Nicholas Christian Jones, 24, of Peasant Hill, Mo., was arrested and on Monday he was charged in Johnson County District Court with aggravated assault, domestic battery and interference with a law enforcement officer.

The same victim of the alleged domestic battery is also named as the victim of the aggravated assault involving a firearm, according to court records.

Jones is scheduled to make an initial court appearance later Monday afternoon.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

