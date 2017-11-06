Death in burned Douglas County home now a homicide investigation

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office now believes that a Eudora man found dead in a burned home was a homicide victim.
The victim, identified Monday as Joel Wales, 34, died in a home south of Lawrence in rural Douglas County that was burning when authorities were called to the scene about 9 p.m. Friday.
Witnesses reported hearing gunshots from the home in the 1100 block of E. 1200 Road, but the house was engulfed in fire and deputies could not immediately enter.
Some roads in the area were closed much of the day Saturday as investigators worked the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250 or the TIPS Hotline at 785-843-8477.
