Shooting on U.S. 40 leaves man in critical condition

Two people got out of a car and gunned down a man who was walking along U.S. 40 early Sunday morning, the victim told police.
The victim, who was in critical condition Sunday, said he was near U.S. 40 and Manchester Trafficway, walking from a Wendy’s restaurant toward a motel about 2:30 a.m., when a car pulled up and two people got out and shot him. The shooters were last seen traveling west on U.S. 40.
Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477.
