Man allegedly fires shots during domestic incident, leaves bullet holes in OP home

Police arrested a man early Sunday after discovering bullet holes in and around a home in Overland Park following a domestic incident.
Police responded to a firearms complaint about 2 a.m. in the 9600 block of Outlook Drive. Arriving officers discovered that a man had been shooting a firearm.
When police contacted the man, they found bullet holes in and around a home. Police arrested the man. They are investigating the incident as a possible aggravated assault.
Police said no one was injured when the shots were fired.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
