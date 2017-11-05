Police arrested a man early Sunday after bullet holes found in and around an Overland Park home.
Man allegedly fires shots during domestic incident, leaves bullet holes in OP home

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

November 05, 2017 10:27 AM

Police arrested a man early Sunday after discovering bullet holes in and around a home in Overland Park following a domestic incident.

Police responded to a firearms complaint about 2 a.m. in the 9600 block of Outlook Drive. Arriving officers discovered that a man had been shooting a firearm.

When police contacted the man, they found bullet holes in and around a home. Police arrested the man. They are investigating the incident as a possible aggravated assault.

Police said no one was injured when the shots were fired.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

