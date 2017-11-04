Kansas City, Kan., police identify man shot at stoplight on North 78th Street

Kansas City, Kan., police have identified the man shot dead in his car on Friday at a traffic light on North 78th Street.
Darrian D. Stevens, 20, was found in a maroon Ford around 9:15 a.m.
Police say that both the Ford and another vehicle, thought to be a four-door gray 2004-2007 Dodge Stratus, were traveling southbound when someone in the Dodge shot into Stevens’ car.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene, as did a passenger in Stevens’ car, police said.
“Unfortunately it is one of those things that’s hard to control. You never know when two people who don’t get along run into each other,” said police spokesman Officer Tom Tomasic on Friday. “It’s very random, but it could happen at any time. Unfortunately when someone wants to start shooting, this is what happens. You put a lot of people in danger.”
Those with information about this incident are encouraged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
