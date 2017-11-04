More Videos

  • Police search for shooter in KCK

    A man was found shot to death in this car at 78th Street near Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan. Police say he was the victim of gunfire from an adjacent car at a stoplight.

A man was found shot to death in this car at 78th Street near Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan. Police say he was the victim of gunfire from an adjacent car at a stoplight. By Jill Toyoshiba and Glenn Rice The Kansas City Star
A man was found shot to death in this car at 78th Street near Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan. Police say he was the victim of gunfire from an adjacent car at a stoplight. By Jill Toyoshiba and Glenn Rice The Kansas City Star

Crime

Kansas City, Kan., police identify man shot at stoplight on North 78th Street

By Katy Bergen

kbergen@kcstar.com

November 04, 2017 5:11 PM

Kansas City, Kan., police have identified the man shot dead in his car on Friday at a traffic light on North 78th Street.

Darrian D. Stevens, 20, was found in a maroon Ford around 9:15 a.m.

Police say that both the Ford and another vehicle, thought to be a four-door gray 2004-2007 Dodge Stratus, were traveling southbound when someone in the Dodge shot into Stevens’ car.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, as did a passenger in Stevens’ car, police said.

“Unfortunately it is one of those things that’s hard to control. You never know when two people who don’t get along run into each other,” said police spokesman Officer Tom Tomasic on Friday. “It’s very random, but it could happen at any time. Unfortunately when someone wants to start shooting, this is what happens. You put a lot of people in danger.”

Those with information about this incident are encouraged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen

