Suspicious death near Lawrence: Man’s body found in burned home after gunfire

Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was discovered in a burned home south of Lawrence, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to gunshots shortly after 9 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of E. 1200 Road in rural Douglas County. When they arrived, the house was on fire and they were unable to enter.
After firefighters extinguished the fire, authorities entered and found the body.
“Cause of death of the man and cause of the fire have not yet been determined,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release. “The man’s identity has also not yet been confirmed officially.”
Some roads in the area and in the 1200 block of N. 1100 Road are expected to be closed into Saturday afternoon as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250 or the TIPS Hotline at 785-843-8477.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
