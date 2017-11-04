The Kansas City Chiefs’ Derrick Johnson (left) helped raise medical funds for injured Lyft driver Antoine Roston, who survived a shooting while working.
The Kansas City Chiefs’ Derrick Johnson (left) helped raise medical funds for injured Lyft driver Antoine Roston, who survived a shooting while working. File
The Kansas City Chiefs’ Derrick Johnson (left) helped raise medical funds for injured Lyft driver Antoine Roston, who survived a shooting while working. File

Crime

Chiefs’ Derrick Johnson often rode with Lyft driver shot in head, donates medical funds

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

November 04, 2017 10:38 AM

The Lyft driver who survived three bullet wounds, including two in the head, has a big-time player helping with his recovery.

Chiefs’ linebacker Derrick Johnson knew the driver, Antoine Roston, and rode with him as recently as two weeks ago. Roston often drove Johnson and his family to and from Chiefs’ games; Roston also worked for Prime Time Transportation, which has a contract with the Chiefs, according to KCTV5.

When Johnson heard of the shooting outside the Landing Eatery & Pub in Liberty, allegedly perpetrated by Patrick Pulse during a dispute with his girlfriend, Johnson told Fox4 that he and his family were heartbroken for the “well-respected” driver.

Johnson coordinated with Prime Time Transportation and Homeslice Pizza & Pints to organize a fundraiser held Friday night at the pizzeria in KC.

The event benefited a medical fund for Roston, KCTV5 reported.

“It’s all about showing more love,” Johnson said. “What we can do on this earth during times like this is giving more love.”

More Videos

Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence 1:03

Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence

Pause
Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant 4:00

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 1:37

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

A super makeover for Mayor Sly James 2:10

A super makeover for Mayor Sly James

Recruited by Kansas, Norm Stewart went on to become a Missouri legend 5:03

Recruited by Kansas, Norm Stewart went on to become a Missouri legend

Chiefs at Cowboys game preview, analysis and prediction by Terez Paylor 2:37

Chiefs at Cowboys game preview, analysis and prediction by Terez Paylor

Park Hill celebrates playoff victory over Rockhurst 0:49

Park Hill celebrates playoff victory over Rockhurst

2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign 1:37

2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign

Chiefs coach Reid talks about status of Tamba, Ford, Wilson 2:47

Chiefs coach Reid talks about status of Tamba, Ford, Wilson

  • Family of Lyft driver wounded in Liberty shooting speaks

    Family members of Antoine Roston spoke recently about the incident early Sunday that resulted in the 41-year-old Lyft driver being shot three times. Police say Roston had been called to pick up a rider at the Landing Eatery & Pub in Liberty. Once there, he apparently got involved in a fight between the rider and a woman when he was shot.

Family of Lyft driver wounded in Liberty shooting speaks

Family members of Antoine Roston spoke recently about the incident early Sunday that resulted in the 41-year-old Lyft driver being shot three times. Police say Roston had been called to pick up a rider at the Landing Eatery & Pub in Liberty. Once there, he apparently got involved in a fight between the rider and a woman when he was shot.

Allison Long and Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star

That Roston survived the shooting was considered a miracle by his family.

Roston’s wife, Monee Roston, told Fox4 that Roston was recently released from the ICU.

“I am grateful, you know,” she said. “You want people to know how much you appreciate their giving and their charity and what they do to take out of their life to give to you.”

Also on Friday, the family of the alleged shooter, Pulse, issued a statement in which they asked the community to reserve judgment against their relative:

pulse
Patrick Pulse
File

As members of the Liberty community, we join in mourning the senseless violence which took place overnight Saturday. We are doing all we can to monitor Antoine Roston’s condition and are praying for his recovery.

We will continue to search for answers as to how and why this occurred. We hope the community reserves judgment as to the causes of this incident until all the facts are known.

Our family asks for privacy during this time and request continued prayers for Antoine and his family.

Pulse is being held on $100,000 bond in Clay County, charged with felony assault and armed criminal action.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  