Chiefs’ Derrick Johnson often rode with Lyft driver shot in head, donates medical funds

The Lyft driver who survived three bullet wounds, including two in the head, has a big-time player helping with his recovery.
Chiefs’ linebacker Derrick Johnson knew the driver, Antoine Roston, and rode with him as recently as two weeks ago. Roston often drove Johnson and his family to and from Chiefs’ games; Roston also worked for Prime Time Transportation, which has a contract with the Chiefs, according to KCTV5.
When Johnson heard of the shooting outside the Landing Eatery & Pub in Liberty, allegedly perpetrated by Patrick Pulse during a dispute with his girlfriend, Johnson told Fox4 that he and his family were heartbroken for the “well-respected” driver.
Johnson coordinated with Prime Time Transportation and Homeslice Pizza & Pints to organize a fundraiser held Friday night at the pizzeria in KC.
The event benefited a medical fund for Roston, KCTV5 reported.
“It’s all about showing more love,” Johnson said. “What we can do on this earth during times like this is giving more love.”
That Roston survived the shooting was considered a miracle by his family.
Roston’s wife, Monee Roston, told Fox4 that Roston was recently released from the ICU.
“I am grateful, you know,” she said. “You want people to know how much you appreciate their giving and their charity and what they do to take out of their life to give to you.”
Also on Friday, the family of the alleged shooter, Pulse, issued a statement in which they asked the community to reserve judgment against their relative:
As members of the Liberty community, we join in mourning the senseless violence which took place overnight Saturday. We are doing all we can to monitor Antoine Roston’s condition and are praying for his recovery.
We will continue to search for answers as to how and why this occurred. We hope the community reserves judgment as to the causes of this incident until all the facts are known.
Our family asks for privacy during this time and request continued prayers for Antoine and his family.
Pulse is being held on $100,000 bond in Clay County, charged with felony assault and armed criminal action.
