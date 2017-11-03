Patrick Logan Pulse
Patrick Logan Pulse Courtesy the Pulse family
Patrick Logan Pulse Courtesy the Pulse family

Crime

Family of man accused of shooting Lyft driver asks public to ‘reserve judgment’

By Katy Bergen

kbergen@kcstar.com

November 03, 2017 5:56 PM

The family of a man accused of shooting a Lyft driver outside a Liberty restaurant asked the public Friday to “reserve judgment.”

Police say Patrick Logan Pulse of Independence fired six times at driver Antoine Roston of Kansas City last Sunday morning. Two bullets hit Roston in the head; a third lodged below his left clavicle. He remains hospitalized.

According to police, Pulse’s girlfriend had called for a Lyft ride from the Landing Eatery & Pub in Liberty. Police said Roston and Pulse got into an argument and started fighting in the parking lot when Pulse, 28, began shooting Roston, 41, with a semi-automatic handgun.

Kirk J. McCabe, an attorney representing the Pulse family, issued this statement on Friday:

As members of the Liberty community, we join in mourning the senseless violence which took place overnight Saturday. We are doing all we can to monitor Antoine Roston’s condition and are praying for his recovery.

We will continue to search for answers as to how and why this occurred. We hope the community reserves judgment as to the causes of this incident until all the facts are known.

Our family asks for privacy during this time and request continued prayers for Antoine and his family.

— The Family of Patrick Pulse

Roston
Antoine Roston
Courtesy of the Roston family

After shooting Roston, police say, Pulse forced his girlfriend into his blood-stained Jeep and left the restaurant parking lot. Later, when he was stopped and arrested, he told police that he “f---ed up.”

Pulse is being held on $100,000 bond in Clay County. He is charged with felony assault and armed criminal action.

One of the bullets shattered Roston’s left jaw, blew a hole through his tongue and exited his right cheek. His jaw is wired shut as he continues to recover.

According to his family, Roston drove for Lyft as a means to support his luxury driving business, ZMAKC Transportation. He is also a pastor who ran a church, Rapha Temple on Linwood Boulevard, in the 2000s.

Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen

More Videos

Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence 1:03

Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence

Pause
Homicide victim found in bullet-riddled car in Kansas City 0:40

Homicide victim found in bullet-riddled car in Kansas City

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant 4:00

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant

Police search for shooter in KCK 1:11

Police search for shooter in KCK

Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence 3:13

Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence

'To think that it happened here is crazy.' 0:58

"To think that it happened here is crazy."

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

Witnesses describe the scene in Lawrence after shooting kills three, wounds two others 1:06

Witnesses describe the scene in Lawrence after shooting kills three, wounds two others

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 1:37

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

A super makeover for Mayor Sly James 2:10

A super makeover for Mayor Sly James

  • Family of Lyft driver wounded in Liberty shooting speaks

    Family members of Antoine Roston spoke recently about the incident early Sunday that resulted in the 41-year-old Lyft driver being shot three times. Police say Roston had been called to pick up a rider at the Landing Eatery & Pub in Liberty. Once there, he apparently got involved in a fight between the rider and a woman when he was shot.

Family of Lyft driver wounded in Liberty shooting speaks

Family members of Antoine Roston spoke recently about the incident early Sunday that resulted in the 41-year-old Lyft driver being shot three times. Police say Roston had been called to pick up a rider at the Landing Eatery & Pub in Liberty. Once there, he apparently got involved in a fight between the rider and a woman when he was shot.

Allison Long and Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  