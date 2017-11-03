So-called ‘Shmitty Street Gang’ went on a KC carjacking spree, prosecutors say

A Kansas City teen who calls himself “Shmitty Mike,” the “leader and creator” of the “Shmitty Street Gang,” is accused of a series of carjackings — violent assaults that included holding a knife to the throat of one of the victims and stealing cellphones and money.
Jackson County prosecutors have charged Michael J. Smith, 16, of Kansas City with robbery, tampering and armed criminal action for the alleged crimes that took place in early July.
Court records allege:
▪ A woman said she parked her car at 40th and Harrison streets on July 3 when Smith and another teen ran toward her. One of them placed what felt like a small knife pocket knife to her throat and demanded her car. The same assailant yelled “hurry up” and then pulled her out of the car and onto the ground. The woman had tried to grab her purse so it would not be stolen as well but it got caught inside the car. The robbers sped away. Police recovered the abandoned car at 24th Street and Quincy Avenue.
▪ On July 4, another victim said he went inside a convenience store when he saw someone get into his car and start driving away. The victim tried to pull the robber out of the car, but the suspect slammed on the brakes, causing the victim to fall and injure his leg. The robber and three other males took the man’s cellphone and sped away. That car was found two days later.
▪ On July 6, a woman said she was seated inside of a car counting money at 39th Street and Jackson Avenue when two males approached her. One punched the woman in the face, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her out of the car. The other jumped in and drove away. Police recovered the stolen car abandoned at 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue.
▪ A taxi driver on July 8 told police he drove two males to several locations and eventually stopped at 35th Street and Prospect Avenue. The passengers held the taxi driver against his seat until eight other males arrived. They pulled the driver out of the taxi and repeatedly punched and kicked him. One of the attackers hit him several times with a long stick. They stole the victim’s cellphone, a shoe and wallet that had $150 inside. Police found the taxi several hours later.
The Find My iPhone app on one of the stolen cellphones led investigators to Smith’s home at 34th Street and Montgall Avenue. The name associated with the phone had been changed to “Shmitty Mike,” the name Smith uses on social media.
Detectives searched Smith’s home and found a semi-automatic rifle with an obliterated serial number. They also found the driver’s license that belonged to one of the victims.
