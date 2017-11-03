Mark E. Wisner was convicted of sex crimes involving four patients at the VA medical center.
Crime

Former Leavenworth VA hospital worker sentenced for sex crimes against patients

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

November 03, 2017 12:31 PM

A former worker at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Leavenworth was sentenced to 15 years and seven months in prison Friday for sexually abusing patients.

Mark E. Wisner, 66, was convicted at trial of sex crimes involving four patients at the VA medical center where he worked as a physician assistant.

A Leavenworth County District Court jury in August found Wisner guilty of criminal sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and three counts of sexual battery.

Wisner performed improper and medically unnecessary genital examinations on patients over several years before he resigned and had his license to practice revoked in 2015, according to previous testimony.

Dozens of other former patients have filed civil lawsuits allegeding similar behavior by Wisner.

