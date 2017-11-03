Prostitution alleged as six are arrested at Million Dollar Fantasy Ranch in Missouri

Six were arrested for alleged prostitution-related offenses following a search of an adult club near Warrensburg.
Police conducted the search at the Million Dollar Fantasy Ranch early Thursday morning. A Johnson County SWAT team, Warrensburg police and other authorities were involved.
Johnson County Sheriff’s Maj. Hugh Fowler told the Daily Star Journal that all six detained were employees of the club.
The six individuals are being held on a 24-hour hold on allegations of patronizing prostitution, sexual misconduct, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, according to a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Patronizing prostitution is defined by Missouri law as exchanging something of value for sexual conduct or the promise of sexual conduct. It also includes requesting sexual conduct in exchange for something of value.
“This operation made a statement to those involved that this type of criminal activities will not be tolerated,” the release said.
No official charges had been filed as of about 10:30 a.m. Friday.
The Million Dollar Fantasy Ranch is located in Centerview, Mo., about 25 miles west of downtown Warrensburg.
